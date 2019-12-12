Police: Jewish market killings investigated as ‘domestic terrorism’
(ABC News) —A pair of armed suspects, one wielding an AR-15 style rifle, who killed three people at a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, moments after gunning down a police detective in a cemetery appear to have been motivated by “both anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement” sentiments, officials said on Thursday.
The suspects, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50, were killed in an hours long shootout with police on Tuesday but left a trail of potential evidence investigators are combing through to determine why they allegedly killed Jersey City police Det. Joseph Seals and targeted the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, officials said.
“Based on what we have collected so far, including based on recent witness interviews, we believe that the suspects held views that reflected hatred of the Jewish people as well as a hatred of law enforcement,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said at a news conference.
Grewal said killings are now being investigated as “potential acts of domestic terrorism fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs.”
Craig Carpenito, U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation will take the lead in the probe.
“The motivation clearly appears to be a bias towards both the Jewish community and law enforcement,” Carpenito said. “This is going to be investigated going forward … as a domestic terrorism event.”
The announcement came after law enforcement sources told ABC News that investigators had found religious writings by the suspects expressing hate.
In a stolen U-Haul van, the suspects parked in front of the kosher market just seconds before launching a rifle attack. Investigators found a pipe bomb and religious writings, including a handwritten note reading, “I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates,” multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Grewal said five firearms were found at the scene, one an AR-15 style rifle that security video showed Anderson firing as he entered the supermarket around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Grewal said four people, including the three slain victims, were inside the store when the suspects stormed through the front door. A lone survivor, who was shot and wounded, managed to escape, Grewal said.
Two foot-patrol officers were about a block from the deli and responded as soon as they heard the gunfire, Grewal said. They were both shot and wounded in a gunfight with the suspects that involved other Jersey City police officers, he said.
The gunbattle lasted until about 3:47 p.m. when a police armored vehicle broke through the entryway of the supermarket and police found the bodies of the suspects and the three victims inside.
In addition to the two other officers wounded in the shootout, a third was hurt by shrapnel, officials said. The officers were all treated at a hospital and released.
ABC News’ Rachel Katz contributed to this report.