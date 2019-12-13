First Lady weighs in after President bashes climate change teen for being named TIME’s ‘Person of the Year’

(ABC NEWS) — Some have called for First Lady Melania Trump, to make a comment concerning her husband’s recent rant over 16 year climate change activist, Greta Thunberg being named Time Magazines ‘Person of the Year’.

With the First Lady pushing her “anti-bullying” campaign, she is now weighing in on the Thunberg controversy.

Melania speaking through her spokesperson who released this statement on twitter saying,

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama even tweeting about the issue with encouraging words for the teen.

