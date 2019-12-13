House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment against President Trump





By Katherine Faulders, Benjamin Siegel, Stephanie Ebbs and Libby Cathey

ABC News – The House Judiciary Committee on Friday morning passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, sending them to the full House for historic final votes expected next Wednesday.

The committee met for just a few minutes after some 14 hours of bitter debate over the wording of the charges of “abuse of power” and “obstruction of Congress” on Thursday — that ended in a surprise announcement from Democratic Chairman Jerry Nadler that the final voting would be delayed until Friday at 10 a.m.

That triggered fury from Republicans who complained that Democrats were doing so to get better ratings during the daytime than voting late at night. Democrats said they wanted to make sure the American public could witness the vote and the reasons members gave, and said, if they didn’t, Republicans would accuse them of taking an impeachment vote in the dead of night.

Democrats argue the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate his leading political opponents, for his personal benefit, by withholding obsessionally-approved military aid, and then blocking Congress’ efforts to probe what happened. They say he violated the Constitution and, if left unchecked, would have the power of a dictator, and that his efforts pose a “clear and present danger” to the 2020 election.

Republicans argue the articles don’t accuse the president of a specific crime, that the abuse of power charge is a vague and nothing more than a dispute over policy, and that Democrats are motivated by simple dislike of Trump and a long-standing desire to overturn the results of the 2016 election.