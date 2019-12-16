Chance the Rapper cancels 2020 tour

By Meghan Stone via GMA

Fans eagerly awaiting Chance the Rapper’s Big Tour, which was postponed following the birth of his daughter, learned it was canceled after just five shows.

In a candid Instagram post on Sunday, Chance announced alongside a photo of him during one of his performances, “I’ve decided to cancel the Big Tour. I know it sucks and its been a lot of back and forth with reschedules and rerouting, but it’s for the best.”

The 26-year-old explained, “I’m gonna take this time to be with family, make some new music and develop my best show to date.”

The “Hot Shower” artist proved that he did not come to this decision lightly, as he spends a good portion of his post apologizing to eager fans.

“I’m deeply sorry to anyone with a ticket who has supported me this past decade by coming to a show and rocking out with me and I feel even worse for anyone who was planning on making this their first Chance concert,” he laments.

After thanking his friends and family for sticking through the rough patches 2019 brought, he promises fans that he will “come back much stronger and better in 2020.”

Fans and friends both voiced their support of the three-time Grammy Award winner, voicing their agreement that family should come first.

However, some disappointed fans vented their frustration on the erratic scheduling and asked if they will get refunds for their tickets.

The 35-stop tour, originally set to commence in September, was to resume Jan. 15 in San Diego.