Jamie Foxx calls ‘Just Mercy’ his most important film

The actor said his co-star did a "wonderful job with this movie."

By Kelly McCarthy

Jamie Foxx has been getting a lot of attention for his portrayal of a man who was wrongly accused and put on death row for six years without a trial in the true-story legal drama “Just Mercy.”

Foxx joined “Good Morning America” on Tuesday to discuss the movie, calling it “the most important film that I’ve ever done.”

“All of a sudden an angel walks in in the form of Bryan Stevenson and helps him get exonerated,” Foxx explained of the legendary civil rights attorney, played by Michael B. Jordan. Stevenson “works feverishly to get people exonerated on death row who have been falsely accused.”

Foxx praised his co-star for his work both in front of and behind the camera.

“[He] has done a wonderful job with this movie,” he said. “I can’t be more proud of Michael B. Jordan because he did this movie, the inclusion [rider], the work behind the cameras — it was just amazing at how allowed everyone in.”

Foxx said that when Jordan delivered a speech during one scene, “he got a standing ovation from the extras.”

When Jordan took the stage at the Toronto Film Festival, Foxx said the audience stood up and applauded.

“I’m telling you this is the most important film you’ll ever see,” he said, adding that “everyone needs to know this man’s [Bryan Stevenson] work.”

The movie has already garnered an array of critical acclaim with a nomination from the Screen Actors Guild for Foxx’s performance as best-supporting actor.

Foxx recently played George Jefferson on ABC’s live version of “The Jeffersons.” Now, his daughter Corrine is following his footsteps with her upcoming role in the live TV version of “Good Times.”

“She just FaceTimed me yesterday with Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington and Viola Davis and they did a run through and she said, ‘Dad, you know how you’re so proud of your kids, but you’ll be worried?'” he said with laugh. “She said, ‘Dad I killed it.'”

Foxx flubbed a line during his live debut and broke character that left fans laughing.

“Playing George Jefferson means everything to me as a comedian,” Foxx said. “It was live, you can’t blow it, and at the same time being on ‘In Living Color’ — what we learned is to take what’s wrong and turn it into gold, so you just try to make a little gold.”

“Just Mercy” is in theaters nationwide.