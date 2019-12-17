At least three dead from storms in South as rough weather heads to Northeast

UNITED STATES (ABC News) – At least three deaths have been reported in the South amid an outbreak of dangerous storms on Monday, local authorities said.

A husband and wife died in Lawrence County, Alabama, late Monday where a suspected tornado damaged as many as a dozen homes, authorities said. Several others were critically injured, including a 7-year-old boy, and rescue workers were going door to door to search other potential victims.

The fatalities were reported just hours after 59-year-old Betty Patin died in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, when her mobile home was destroyed due to sever weather.

Images posted by the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office showed widespread damage, including downed power lines and a tree on top of a home.

A tornado watch was in effect for parts of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi through the afternoon.

This is part of a major storm system stretching from the South, to the Midwest and into the Northeast.

The storm already brought several inches of snow to Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

Winter weather advisories are now in effect across the Northeast.

In New Jersey, Connecticut and Boston, 1 to 4 inches of snow and a glaze of ice is possible overnight into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, the heavy snow will stretch from Cleveland to Buffalo to Boston, making for a snowy morning commute.

Dangerous ice will create very slick roads across central Pennsylvania, New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and southern New England.