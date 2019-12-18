Cable man allegedly stabs elderly woman to death

By Jon Haworth

ABC News – An 83-year-old woman has allegedly been stabbed to death in her home by a man working for her cable television provider.

The Irving Police Department initially responded to a report of an unconscious person in the University Hills neighborhood in Irving, Texas, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 12. When authorities arrived at the home they discovered the body of 83-year-old Betty Thomas deceased from multiple stab wounds.

“Investigators have been working tirelessly … to piece together what had occurred. We do know that the suspect worked for a utilities service provider and

Police arrested the suspect, 43-year-old Roy James Holden Jr. in connection with the murder the day after her body was found.

Public Information Officer Reeves briefs the media regarding the capital murder of 83-year old Betty Thomas and the arrest of Roy Holden Jr. Anybody with information is asked to call 972-273-1010 and reference case #19-28227. Posted by Irving Police Department on Friday, December 13, 2019

“The suspect was arrested in Mesquite, Texas, and has been transported to the Irving Police Department where he is currently being held,” said Reeves.

Spectrum, the company where Holden had been working, released a statement that was obtained by ABC News’ Dallas affiliate WFAA.

that is how he knew Ms. Thomas,” said Media Relations Officer Robert Reeves in a statement posted to social media.

Attached is the media release regarding a homicide that occurred on 12/12/2019 and the arrest of the suspect. Posted by Irving Police Department on Friday, December 13, 2019

“This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim and her family and friends. We are actively working with Irving police as they conduct their investigation.”

The motive and the circumstances surrounding the murder are currently unclear and the investigation remains ongoing.