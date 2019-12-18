LIVE: Historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump

The Democrat-controlled body is expected to approve articles of impeachment.





ABC News – The House on Wednesday was poised to impeach a sitting president for just the third time in American history, with Democrats appearing to have the votes needed to pass two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

The articles are expected to pass on party-line votes, teeing up a Senate trial in January.

“No Member came to Congress to impeach a President,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats Tuesday. “But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: ‘I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.’ That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty.”

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” Trump wrote in an angry letter sent to Pelosi on Tuesday.

