Texas officer accused of shooting Ataiana Jefferson during welfare check indicted

Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, was arrested on murder charges for fatally shooting a woman in her own home. Tarrant County Sheriffs Office

(ABC News) —-The police officer who fatally shot a Fort Worth, Texas, woman in her home while answering a call for a welfare check has been arrested on murder charges. The charge comes after the officer abruptly resigned on Monday just before he was about to be fired for allegedly violating multiple department policies, the police chief said.

The officer, identified earlier Monday as Aaron Dean, was released on bond from Tarrant County Jail late Monday, according to court records.

“I certainly have not been able to make sense of why she had to lose her life,” Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said at a news conference prior to the arrest, in reference to the early Saturday morning killing of Atatiana “Tay” Jefferson. “On behalf of the men and women of the Fort Worth Police Department, I’m so sorry for what occurred.”

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who represents the family, released a statement saying the family was “relieved” Dean was arrested.

“The family of Atatiana Jefferson is relieved that Aaron Dean has been arrested & charged with murder,” the statement said. “We need to see this through to a vigorous prosecution & appropriate sentencing. The City of Fort Worth has much work to do to reform a brutal culture of policing.”

Kraus identified the officer who shot Jefferson, 28, as Dean, who was hired by the police force in August 2017 and was commissioned as a licensed peace officer on April 13, 2018.

The police chief said he was scheduled to meet with Dean on Monday morning, but the officer tendered his resignation before they had a chance to meet.

“Had the officer not resigned, I would have fired him for violations of several policies, including our use of force policy, our de-escalation policy, and unprofessional conduct,” Kraus said.

But Jefferson’s grieving family said Dean should have never been given the option to resign.

“He should have been fired before this,” Jefferson’s brother, Adarius Carr, told ABC News.

