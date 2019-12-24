Zoo scare in Dublin caught on camera

(ABC News) — A little boy in Dublin Ireland was excited to see the tiger exhibit in at the zoo but what happens when the Siberian tiger spots the tiny tot is not what anyone expected.

You can see in the video, the little boy standing in front of the safety glass look over his shoulder to see the tiger as they wild animal creeps closer behind. Before anyone could act, the tiger jumps on the glass, clawing at it as if he had been eyeing the little boy as a holiday snack.

The family says the child, while startled, was not injured.