Republican Sen. says she is ‘disturbed’ with McConnell’s strategy

(ABC News) — A key Republican Senator is now speaking out.

The Senator says she was “disturbed” to hear Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell say he was in “total coordination” with the White House.

This, as the President Trump continues to rail against Democrats, accusing them of treating him unfairly. Here’s ABC Ines De La Cuetara.