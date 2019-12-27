CDC: Woman hospitalized from ‘tainted’ skin lightening cream

(CNN) A Sacramento woman was poisoned by a skin-lightening cream, rendering her comatose. Hers was the first case of methylmercury poisoning linked to a skin cream in the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

In July, the 47-year-old woman visited a doctor for an odd pricking sensation and arm weakness. When she returned two weeks later with blurry vision and slurred speech, doctors admitted her to a University of California – San Francisco hospital, where her condition rapidly declined into “agitated delirium,” wrote Dr. Paul Blanc of the UCSF Division of Occupational and Environmental Medicine and the California Poison Control System.

Her body contained “abnormally high” levels of methylmercury, he wrote. Methylmercury is highly toxic and can cause permanent nervous system damage.

The CDC report indicates her injuries are likely permanent.