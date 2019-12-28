5 dead in fiery plane crash in Louisiana, 1 survivor rescued and hospitalized

By Mina Kaji and Emily Shapiro

Five people were killed and several others were hurt when a small plane crashed in a field next to a post office in Louisiana on Saturday, fire officials said.

The two-engine Piper Cheyenne took off from the Lafayette Regional Airport and crashed about a mile away “under unknown circumstances,” Federal Aviation Administration officials said.

Six people were on board at the time of the fiery accident, which was shortly after 9:20 a.m. local time, Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Mouton told ABC News.

The lone survivor on the plane was taken to a hospital, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit told reporters.

Three people on the ground were also hospitalized, including two post office employees, fire officials said.

The crash set the plane and one car on fire, according to the fire department. Both blazes were quickly extinguished, officials said.

The plane was headed to Atlanta when it went down, fire officials said.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were sent to the accident site.

This accident in Lafayette is the deadliest civil aviation crash in Louisiana since January 2009 when a helicopter crashed into a marsh, killing eight, according to NTSB records.

ABC News’ Jeff Cook and Kaylee Hartung contributed to this report