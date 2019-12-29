2 dead including suspect in shooting at Texas church

At least one victim was killed and four others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Texas church on Sunday morning before he was shot to death by two armed parishioners, including a security guard, officials told ABC News.
The shooting occurred at 10:57 a.m. at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement and was captured on the church’s livestream of the service, officials said.
Witnesses told reporters that the gunman was wearing a fake beard and sunglasses and had taken communion before launching the attack.
Church member Melanie Davis said her mother was sitting next to the gunman he launched his attack.
“I’m just giving all the glory to God because he was the one who protected my mom,” Davis said outside the chuch. “The shooter was sitting next to my mother. And so she is the one who recognized that he had a fake beard on and sunglasses on.”
Davis said her mother told her the gunman got up a couple of time during the service, including once to take communion.
“Once he got up and took communion that’s when he came around and started shooting. It was during communion,” Davis said.
She said her mother, who was not injured in the attack, dove under a pew and hid when she saw the gunman pull a shotgun from under his coat.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tweeted his office will assist in the investigation if needed.
ABC News’s Marilyn Heck, Jenna Harrison and Bonnie McLean contributed to this report.