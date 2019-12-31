Jeopardy host Alex Trebek: ‘It’s no longer an open ended life’

(ABC News) — Trebek first announced his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis to the world in March via a YouTube video in which he vowed to “fight” the disease and “keep working.” Since then, Trebek has spoken openly about his treatment journey, becoming a de facto spokesperson for pancreatic cancer awareness.

It was severe stomach pain that first prompted Trebek to see a doctor.

“I knew as soon as the doctor came back and mentioned the pancreas. I said, ‘Uh-oh, it’s going to be cancer,” Trebek said.

Trebek said he told his wife of 29 years, Jean Trebek, about his diagnosis first. However, he said he didn’t tell her “as quickly as I could have” because “it was not devastating news to me.”

“Throughout my life, I’ve always wondered about how courageous a human being I was,” Trebek said about his diagnosis. “I just look at it as it’s a part of life. Does that mean I’m courageous because I’m dealing with it? No. I could be scared to death and I’d still have to deal with it.”

Jean Trebek said it’s hardest to see her husband “in pain and I can’t help him.” She also said it’s hard seeing him make poor dietary choices.

“Too much diet soda,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s always tough for caretakers because she has to deal with her worrying about my well-being and also dealing with… I’m not always the most pleasant person to be around when I’m experiencing severe pain or depression, and she has to tread lightly around me,” Alex Trebek responded.

Alex Trebek acknowledged that he might not have a lot of time left to live. He said that prayer and the fans who’ve expressed support have helped him feel better.

“I have learned something in the past year and it’s this: We don’t know when we’re going to die,” Alex Trebek said. “Because of the cancer diagnosis, it’s no longer an open-ended life, it’s a closed-ended life because of the terrible…survival rates of pancreatic cancer. Because of that, and something else that is operating here, people all over America and abroad have decided they want to let me know now, while I’m alive, about the impact that I’ve been having on their existence.”

“They have come out and they have told me, and my gosh, it makes me feel so good,” Alex Trebek added.

Although Alex Trebek had gone through chemotherapy and doctors had described his cancer as “near remission,” he told ABC News in October that there’d been a resurgence in the disease. He said at the time that doctors had decided he’d have to undergo chemotherapy again.

“We may try a new protocol…a different chemo or something in the trial stage that is not chemotherapy,” Alex Trebek told ABC News for the “Jeopardy!” special. “I don’t mind experimenting. I’ve got nothing to lose, so let’s go for it.”