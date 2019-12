Sumter continues searching for missing teenager

Sumter, SC (WOLO) — Sumter County deputies need your help finding a missing teenager.

authorities say 14-year-old Santrell Polite was last seen by her aunt on December 28th on the eleven-hundred block of Daisy Drive.

Santrell is from Oklahoma but has been here visiting family for the holidays.

If you know where she is call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME0-SC.