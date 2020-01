Pontiff apologizes for slapping hand of overzealous woman in St. Peter’s Square

(ABC News) —Pope Francis apologized for slapping the hand of a woman who grabbed him and pulled him off balance at a New Year’s Eve event in St. Peter’s Square.

Video from Vatican TV shows Francis, accompanied by what appear to be security officers, greeting pilgrims across crowd barriers after he had inspected a nativity scene on New Year’s Eve.

ABC’s Adrienne Bankert reports.