‘Her first sunrise from Heaven’: Well-known pastor Tony Evans remembers wife

Courtesy: Tony Evans/Facebook

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Lois Evans, the wife of well-known Dallas pastor Tony Evans, has died following a battle with cancer.

Tony Evans, the senior pastor and founder of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship, confirmed the news about his wife on his Facebook page.

“Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven,” Evans said.

Evans wrote that he and the couple’s four children were present when she died from biliary cancer on Monday at the age of 70.