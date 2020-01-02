Kidnapping, assault caught on home surveillance cam

(ABC News) Las Vegas, NV–Las Vegas police have arrested a 23-year-old man who was allegedly seen on a doorbell camera kidnapping and assaulting a woman.

A resident in a neighborhood south of Downtown Las Vegas reported the incident to police after their doorbell camera recorded the incident shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

In the video, a woman is seen running up to the house, where she bangs on the door and screams for help.

In the background, a man, identified by police as Darnell Rodgers, jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to the woman. Rodgers, 23, grabs the woman and throws her to the ground, then kicks her in the stomach, sending her tumbling down the steps.