One killed, nine injured in fatal crash on I-20 west in Aiken

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed and nine others were hurt in a fatal crash on I-20 west.

Aiken County Coroner’s Office says Leeanna Windnagle, 21, died in the crash Wednesday on I-20 west near mile marker 14.

According to investigators, after 9:30 a.m., the driver of the van lost control as the vehicle blew a rear tire, which caused the van to run off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say Windnagle was on the fourth row of the van with her seat belt on.

Authorities say the driver and eight other passengers were taken to hospitals in Augusta.

Officials say one victim remains in critical condition.

Investigators say Windnagle’s autopsy will start Friday in Newberry.

This incident remains under investigation.