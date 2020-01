Arkansas Firefighter answers call for teen in need of kidney donor

(ABC News) — An Arkansas Fire Chief is used to having to rush to the aid of stranger’s in need of help, but this time it wasn’t a complete stranger, but instead someone he knew that needed him to answer a life and death call.

A message on Facebook from an old friend posted the need for a kidney match for his daughter and after months of searching, Chief Gerald Easel didn’t hesitate to jump into action to help.