Man “neutralised” in Paris stabbing

BBC News – A man stabbed a number of passers-by in Villejuif, about 7km (4 miles) south of the French capital, on Friday.

The attacker was chased by police and shot dead. Some reports said he was wearing an explosive vest, although this has not been confirmed.

Four people are believed to have been stabbed and two are reported to have been seriously injured.

The attack took place outside a supermarket and the targets appear to have been chosen at random.

Police have advised people to avoid the area, which is near to the Hautes-Bruyères state park.

The attacker’s motive is not yet clear.