Newly released report reveals more details about withheld Ukraine military aid

Washington, DC (AP) — We’re learning more about the hold on military aid to Ukraine that led to President Trump’s impeachment.

Newly released documents from a National Security reporting website, “Just Security”, reveals a top budget official made it clear to the Pentagon the orders were coming directly from the President.

“Just Security” reviewed the unredacted version of the emails showing concerns from the Pentagon that not all the aide would reach Ukraine if the hold was not lifted.