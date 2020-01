US Iran Airstrike Latest: U.S. Military sending troops to the Middle East

The United States has killed a top Iranian General and the consequences of the assassination have been swift

ABC NEWS–The United States has killed a top Iranian General and the consequences of the assassination have been swift.

Iran’s Grand Ayatollah is vowing revenge and the U-S Military is sending thousands more troops to the Middle East.

Here’s ABC’S Trevor Ault with the latest.