Draft website crashes after Soleimani’s death, Selective Service says ‘business as usual’

The Selective Service System, which holds a list of potential recruits in the event of a draft, maintains that it’s “business as usual” amid growing concerns of war with Iran.
“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual. In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft,” the Selective Service System tweeted on Friday.
Growing interest in the draft agency emerged after Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike on Thursday, which was ordered by President Donald Trump. Following Soleimani’s death, Iranian leaders stated that the United States can expect “harsh retaliation” for the attack.
During the public back and forth between American and Iranian officials, the draft agency’s site revealed that it was experiencing “high traffic volumes.”