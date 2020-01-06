9-month-old infant beaten to death

By Jon Haworth

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Juarez’s death a homicide on Sunday.

“I am very sad today because I used to watch this baby and yesterday, I saw them taking the baby out,” said Mona Lisa Castaneda, a neighbor who lives in the same building where the infant did. “I never expected this. For me, it is a shock. I’m still in shock. I’m crying. I’m sad.”

Castaneda said the 9-month-old was born premature and only recently came home from the hospital.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services are currently looking into the case but, according to WLS-TV, they have not had any prior contact with Juarez’s family.

An investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing, according to police, and nobody is currently in custody regarding his death.

Castaneda erected a small crucifix with ‘RIP Baby Boy’ written on it outside the apartment building where Juarez died in honor of the 9-month-old.

Said Castaneda: “I feel like the baby needed peace.”