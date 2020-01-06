Bolton prepared to testify in Trump impeachment trial if subpoenaed

By Katherine Faulders and Allison Pecorin

ABC News – President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he is willing to testify in the Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed, according to a statement he released Monday.

“The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts,” Bolton said.

“Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.