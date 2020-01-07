5 ways to spot disinformation on your social media feeds

Recently, there was a great example of a story involving Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign, which spread like wildfire among journalists on Twitter. A mock video and a mock campaign logo surfaced online. Neither was meant to be taken seriously, but many journalists immediately shared them because they thought all their friends would find them funny. Before long the false narratives were seen by thousands.

The best piece of advice to follow is to pause before you retweet or share, particularly if you have an emotional reaction and immediately think, “Oh I must share this.” If you’d like to take a deeper dive into best verification practices, First Draft News, a non-profit that helps journalists and others navigate the increasingly complicated digital sphere, has an hour-long class to help you become a debugging pro. Below, we have a quick guide for determining whether or not you are looking at a piece of mis/disinformation.

Remember that the creators of disinformation purposely make content that is designed to trigger an emotional response, so if you find yourself having those reactions, please pause and consider the following questions.