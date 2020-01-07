5 ways to spot disinformation on your social media feeds

Disinformation is everywhere. Here's how to sort real news from fake news.
ABC News,

By Erin Calabrese

ABC News – There’s a lot that’s been written about disinformation and misinformation recently — the dark new reality of our increasingly connected and technologically advanced world that makes trusting what you see harder than ever. They’re both forms of actual “fake news,” a term that once meant fake stories but has been co-opted by some right-wing leaders and activists to describe media organizations that they don’t like.

Much disinformation (intentionally misleading) and misinformation (unintentionally misleading) is spread via social media, so how do you spot these fake stories when they appear in your Facebook feed, Twitter timeline or YouTube playlist?

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts