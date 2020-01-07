Actress Joey King injured by Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globe

ABC News,



By GMA Team via GMA

Joey King has an unorthodox souvenir from the 2020 Golden Globes: a bruise on her head.

The “Act” star tweeted Monday that she incurred the injury after her co-star, Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette, accidentally hit her in the head with the award.

Video of the incident shows that Arquette, who won the best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie category, clunked King in the elevator photo booth of InStyle’s party.

“What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!” Arquette tweeted.

King responded: “there are worse things to be hit in the head with.”

The 77th annual Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais, were broadcast last night live from Beverly Hills, Calif.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Quentin Tarantino’s latest film, won more awards than any film or television show, including best supporting actor for Brad Pitt, and best comedic film.

Categories: Entertainment News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts