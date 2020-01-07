Government recommends up to 6 months in prison for former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Flynn had cooperated with prosecutors until recently.

By Allison Pecorin

ABC News – Federal prosecutors on Tuesday recommended a prison sentence of up to six months for President Donald Trump’s one-time national security adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, citing “the serious nature of the defendant’s offense, his apparent failure to accept responsibility, his failure to complete his cooperation.”

Flynn’s sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations during the presidential transition period with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.