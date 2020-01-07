Iran launches ballistic missiles into multiple U.S. military facilities

(ABC News) –Multiple missiles have been launched into Iraq from Iran targeting American bases.

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

Image: ABC News/Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Dec. 29, 2019.
Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Dec. 29, 2019.Nasser Nasser/AP, FILE

The attack comes days after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday said the U.S. was ready to retaliate for any attack launched by Iran.

“Thirdly, to our partners and allies and to the Iran regime, I would like to say we are not looking to start a war with Iran. But we are prepared to finish one,” Esper said. “As I’ve told my many colleagues, as I spoke to them over the last few days, what we like to see is the situation be de-escalated and for Iran to sit down with us to begin a discussion about a better way ahead.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

