Jeopardy ‘Greatest of All Time’ airs tonight

(ABC News) —Jeopardy fans get ready because the popular trivia show is putting the best of the best in a special tournament that kicks off tonight, Tuesday January 7th, 2020.

The greatest Jeopardy greatest contestants of all time will face off only right here on ABC Columbia. You’ll get the chance to see Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter go head to head in a series of prime time Jeopardy matches.

The first contestant to win three consecutive games will take home $1 million dollars.

The tournament begins tonight at 8pm.

