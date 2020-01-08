OTTAWA, Canada (ABC News) – One person was killed and three were seriously wounded from a shooting in Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities are still hunting for the suspect. The scene is secure and “this is not considered an active shooter situation,” officials said.

The shooting took place on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. local time. Additional details were not immediately available.

At this time, there is no suspect in custody; however investigators believe that the shooting was targeted. À ce point, aucun suspect en détention; cependant les enquêteurs croient qu’il s’agit d’une fusillade ciblée.#ottnews #Ottnouvelles https://t.co/Cj0fTuAX7l — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 8, 2020

