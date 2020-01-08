One dead, three hurt in shooting in Ottawa: Police

OTTAWA, Canada (ABC News) – One person was killed and three were seriously wounded from a shooting in Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities are still hunting for the suspect. The scene is secure and “this is not considered an active shooter situation,” officials said.

The shooting took place on Gilmour Street at about 7:30 a.m. local time. Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

