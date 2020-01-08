Oscars will be without a host for second straight year

(ABC News) – The Oscars will once again be without a host this year.

The Academy made the announcement on Twitter on Wednesday.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said, “A lot of incredible elements have come together that make us think we are going to have a very entertaining show again.”

Last year’s award ceremony was the first without a host since 1989.

Kevin Hart was set to host in 2019, but stepped down after old controversial tweets resurfaced.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.