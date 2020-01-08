President Trump responds to attack on U.S. military facilities in Iraq

(ABC NEWS) — -Iran is taking full credit for an attack on military facilities in Iraq Tuesday night where U.S. troops are based in the Middle East.

President Trump saying shortly after the attacks that, “all is well”.

In a tweet the President says,

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

ABC’s Mona Kosar Abdi has the very latest.