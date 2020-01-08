Race to save Australia wildlife after more than a billion animals succumb to fires

(ABC News) — It’s a race against time as wildfires in Australia have destroyed nearly 800 homes in just eight days and an expert estimates nearly a billion animals have now died.

More than 1 billion animals are estimated to have died in the devastating wildfires ravaging Australia, an expert said Wednesday. More than 800 million of those animals are estimated to have been killed in New South Wales alone, according to a statement from The University of Sydney.

Previous numbers estimated that more than 480 million animals had been killed since the September fires began. The animals in the estimate include mammals (excluding bats), birds and reptiles, but does not include frogs, insects or other invertebrates. … Over 12 million acres have burned in Australia since the start of the fire season.