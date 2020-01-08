Young girl hit by foul ball has permanent brain injury, attorney says

Newly installed netting extends down the right field line inside Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros baseball team.

(CNN) – A 2-year-old girl hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros baseball game nearly eight months ago has permanent brain damage, an attorney representing the girl’s family told the Houston Chronicle.

The toddler suffered a skull fracture, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema in May after being struck in the back of the head by a foul ball hit by Chicago Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr. at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

Richard Mithoff, the family’s attorney, told The Chronicle the girl remains in treatment for the brain injury and that doctors have not determined if she has cognitive deficits due to her injuries.

“She remains subject to seizures and is on medication and will be, perhaps, for the rest of her life,” Mitoff said.

The girl’s seat was just beyond where the protective netting ends at the edge of the visitors’ dugout.

In August, the Astros extended the netting at Minute Maid Park in Houston, going further down the left-field and right-field lines to cover more seats.