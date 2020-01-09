Meghan and Harry waxworks separated from Royal family display at wax museum

AP - Meghan and Harry waxworks removed from Royal family display at Madame Tussauds

(CNN) – London’s Madame Tussauds museum announced it has removed the waxworks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its Royal Family set.

The museum’s decision follows Meghan and Harry’s sudden announcement to step back as senior members of the Royal family and seek financial independence.

“Alongside the rest of the world we are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals,” Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

The wax figures previously stood next to The Queen, Prince Philip, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family to mirror their progressive new role within the Royal institution.

The statues at New York’s Tussauds location will follow a similar fate.