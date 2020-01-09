Nearly a thousand Seattle students without measles vaccinations sent home

(ABC News) —Nearly 800 Seattle students will be kept out of school on Wednesday, their first day back after winter break, because they aren’t vaccinated against measles.

The move comes after Washington legislators passed a law last year that eliminated parents’ personal option to exempt their children from the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Seattle Public Schools started with 7,000 unvaccinated students among approximately 54,000, officials said. After holding a series of free vaccination clinics and sending warning letters to 2,274 students, advising that they’d have to stay home if they weren’t vaccinated by Jan. 8, that number fell significantly.

If students can show proof of an upcoming vaccination appointment, they’ll be let into school on Wednesday.