House passes measure limiting President Trump’s war powers against Iran

(ABC NEWS) – House Democrats have voted to limit the President’s war powers against Iran.

The President was back on the campaign trail Thursday as Democrats express outrage over the President’s order to kill a top Iranian general.

Democrats insist Trump did not have congressional approval and endangered US personnel.

President Trump defended the strike saying the regime was looking to “blow up” a US embassy.

