US official confirms ‘highly likely’ Iran shot down Ukrainian airliner

Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

iran-plane-crash-map_hpEmbed_20200108-001903_2_8x9_992 Map shows Ukraine-bound airplane crash near Tehran.Map shows Ukraine-bound airplane crash near Tehran. J.magno/AP



ABC News – U.S. intelligence is confident that Iran painted the Ukrainian airliner with radar and fired two surface to air missiles that brought down the aircraft, a U.S. official confirmed to ABC News.

The official said this scenario was “highly likely.”

