Missing 95-year-old last seen in Anderson at Piedmont Honda

(Courtesy: SLED) Jesse Martin

(Courtesy: SLED) Generic image of a similar silver 2010 Honda Civic Martin was driving, with the SC tag: BVG168 - Not the actual vehicle.



ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division needs your help to find a missing elderly man who was last seen on Thursday.

Authorities say Jesse Martin, 95, was last seen at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Anderson County deputies say Martin was driving a silver 2010 Honda Civic, with an SC tag number of BVG168.

According to investigators, he’s 5’11, weighs 140 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.

If you know where he is, please call 911 or the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400.