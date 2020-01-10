Sales Assistant

WOLO-TV has an immediate opening for a full time sales assistant. Excellent computer and communication skills are necessary. Must be skilled in all Microsoft Office applications and Publisher. Prior broadcasting or advertising experience and knowledge of Wide Orbit is a plus. Responsibilities include data and contract entry, working on advertising schedules and proposals, spreadsheets, answering phones and other general sales support duties. The successful candidate must be a detail oriented problem solver with the ability to multi-task and handle multiple priorities in a high energy sales department. Previous office experience is preferred.

Interested candidates who are motivated, highly organized and have a positive attitude should send their resumes to:

smagee@abccolumbia.com

On subject line of e-mail please put Sales Assistant Position

Or fax: 803 754 6147

Resumes can be mailed to

Sales Assistant Position

WOLO TV

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223.

EOE

01/08/2020