West Columbia police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

WEST COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The West Columbia Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers say Ashley Lopez was last seen on January 11, 2020.

She is described as 5’ 4”, 150 lbs, has long black curly hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing sandals, black leggings and a pink shirt.

Lopez may also have a black trash bag in her possession carrying white shoes and a purple jacket.

Officials say Lopez has ties to Charlotte, NC and recently moved down to SC with her family three days ago.

If you have any contact with Lopez, you’re asked to contact the West Columbia Police Department at 803-794-0721 or call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).