Local Living: Movie review, Golden Statues and more on ABC

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the hot enttertainment happenings in Local Living
Crysty Vaughan, ABC News,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is almost Oscar time.
On Monday, the nominees were announced in 24 Oscar categories.
So which films took the top spots? ABC’S Romina Puga breaks it all down.

And One of the Best Picture Nominees is Universal Pictures ‘ 1917’ .

If you are headed to a movie this week, our Matt Perron shares his take on the newly released World War I movie ‘1917’. You can check it out here

 

Video Courtesy: Universal Pictures

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts