MLB suspends Houston Astros GM, manager for sign-stealing in 2017 World Series

By ABC News – Major League Baseball handed down stiff penalties to the Houston Astros organization on Monday for stealing signs during the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were both suspended for one year. MLB’s ruling also forces the Astros to forfeit their first and second-round draft picks in the 2020 and 2021 MLB drafts, according to an announcement from the league on Monday.

“I find that the conduct of the Astros, and its senior baseball operations executives, merits significant discipline. I base this finding on the fact that the club’s senior baseball operations executives were given express notice in September 2017 that I would hold them accountable for violations of our policies covering sign stealing, and those individuals took no action to ensure that the club’s players and staff complied with those policies during the 2017 Postseason and the 2018 regular season,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement Monday. “The conduct described herein has caused fans, players, executives at other MLB Clubs, and members of the media to raise questions about the integrity of games in which the Astros participated. And while it is impossible to determine whether the conduct actually impacted the results on the field, the perception of some that it did causes significant harm to the game.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.