Senator Cory Booker ends campaign for president

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has suspended his campaign for president.

The Democratic hopeful made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts