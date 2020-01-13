Video that appears to show vaping toddler sparks police investigation

(ABC News) –Pennsylvania police are investigating a video that appears to show a 2-year-old boy using a vaping device while under the care of two teenagers.

Video obtained by ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE appears to show the boy coughing after he inhales from the device as two females are heard laughing in the background.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a 17-year-old girl from Seward, Pennsylvania, was babysitting the boy at a home in St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The boy retrieved the vaping device by a nearby nightstand before he used it, police said.