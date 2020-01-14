GREENVILLE, S.C. (ABC News/WOLO) – A man born before World War II even began was arrested after allegedly robbing a bank in Greenville while wearing a mask.

Police responded to a report of a bank robbery at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday at a bank on South Pleasantburg.

The suspect, later identified as Gilbert Ware, 86, had allegedly entered the bank while wearing a mask and brandishing a firearm demanding money from the employees.

The bank tellers complied with the request and handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the bank robber. Ware then got into his car and left the premises with the money.

The Greenville Police Department nabbed the suspect a few blocks away from the bank after conducting a traffic stop. The firearm and stolen money were also recovered.

Ware was arrested and taken into police custody without incident. He has been charged with bank robbery but more charges are expected to be filed.

It is currently unclear what Ware’s motive was but no injuries from the incident were reported.

He’s being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.