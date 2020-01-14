One night only! Dave Chappelle returns to SC on January 29

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you want to see Emmy and Grammy award winning comic Dave Chappelle you might want to set an alarm for tickets.

That’s because the comic is coming to Columbia for one night only and tickets are likely to sell out fast.

Chappelle’s trademark comedy is peppered with wit and sharp commentaries on society, race, popular culture, fame and even politics, but it always draws a crowd.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Dave Chappelle returns to @TownshipSC #columbiasc January 29th for one night only. Tickets go on sale this Thrusday, January 16th at 10 am! pic.twitter.com/vYgkc0dQ5x — Township Auditorium (@TownshipSC) January 14, 2020

Earlier this year, Netflix released its list of the most popular stand-up specials of 2019.

Sticks & Stones is Chappelle’s fifth Netflix special and it made number one on the list.

The special received mixed reviews and was deemed as controversial due to its subject matter, with jokes surrounding the abuse allegations against singers Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, as well as jokes about the LGBT community.

The former Chappelle’s Show star is also the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize.